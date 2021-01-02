UTEP men & women notch wins over Southern Miss on Saturday

Sports

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi — Jamal Bieniemy had 20 points as UTEP topped Southern Miss 77-62 on Saturday.

Souley Boum had 17 points for UTEP (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Tydus Verhoeven added 11 points. Bryson Williams had 10 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (5-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Tyler Stevenson added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had eight rebounds.

The Miners evened the season series after Southern Miss had defeated UTEP 74-66 on Friday.

Meanwhile back in El Paso, the UTEP women’s basketball led by as many as 14 late in the third quarter and held off a late push by Southern Miss to complete a sweep of the Golden Eagles with a 74-72 victory in the Don Haskins Center on Saturday.

The UTEP women moved to 5-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in Conference USA play with the victory at home. Southern Miss fell to 2-2 on the year and 0-2 in league action following the weekend.

Three different Miners scored in double digits, led by Katia Gallegos, who finished with a game-high 22 points in the win.