CHICAGO, Illinois — El Paso native Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers are rolling with six straight wins and their second straight NFC North championship.

Something else they wanted for the playoffs? The No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it.

The Packers clinched it when they closed out the regular season with a 34-16 win overs the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jones had 85 yards and a touchdown in the victory.