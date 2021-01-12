No. 15 Texas Tech looks to knock off No. 4 Texas

Sports

No. 15 Texas Tech (10-3, 3-2) vs. No. 4 Texas (10-1, 4-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas looks to give No. 15 Texas Tech its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas Tech’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers 89-81 on Jan. 29, 2020. Texas has won all four games against Big 12 opponents this season.

TEAM LEADERS: Mac McClung is averaging 15.3 points to lead the way for the Red Raiders. Terrence Shannon Jr. is also a key contributor, producing 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III, who is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 assists.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Longhorns have scored 77.8 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.4 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MAC: McClung has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 9-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Red Raiders are 1-3 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK STATS: Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.8 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate in the nation. Texas has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 11 games (ranking the Longhorns 264th among Division I teams).

