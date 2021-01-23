Fouls mount as UTEP not competitive in 73-55 loss to Louisiana Tech

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - One night after leading Louisiana Tech for 40 minutes, UTEP trailed the Bulldogs for the same span in a 73-55 loss Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners (7-7, 3-5 C-USA) were simply outmuscled down low by Louisiana Tech, as UTEP was rebounded 41-29 and saw starting forward Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven each foul out of the contest.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Crawford put up a monster performance for the Bulldogs (12-5, 5-3 C-USA), leading all scorers with 25 points to go with eight rebounds.

Souley Boum paced UTEP with 23 points.

The missed on a chance to sweep Louisiana Tech and position themselves higher in the Conference USA West Standings, and now have lost four of five conference games.

UTEP's performance Saturday starkly contrasted their 82-74 win Friday, in which they shot 49% from the field in a wire-to-wire victory. The Miners shot just 34% from the field Saturday night.

Next up for the Miners is a Thursday road trip at UT-San Antonio, pitting two teams even in the C-USA standings.