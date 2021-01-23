UTEP women’s sweep of Louisiana Tech marks seismic conference shift

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker has stated all along his goal is to crack the top four of the Conference USA standings. His goal appears to be right on track, as UTEP's 74-67 Saturday victory over Louisiana Tech and subsequent weekend sweep firmly establish the Miners above the competitive Lady Techsters.

Five Miners scored in double figures, led by Avery Crouse's 17 points. Katia Gallegos added 12 points to go along with 6 assists.

UTEP (8-5, 5-3 C-USA) trailed Louisiana Tech at halftime, and were as many as nine in the 3rd quarter.

But a 14-0 UTEP run to begin the 4th quarter put the Miners in position for the win.

The two road victories over Louisiana Tech move UTEP into third place in the C-USA West standings behind Rice and North Texas.

With a two-game series against last place UT-San Antonio upcoming, the Miners have to feel very confident about where they stand overall.