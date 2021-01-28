Jackson, Wallace burn Miners as UTEP falls below .500

Sports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Coming into Thursday night's game at UTSA, UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry knew he had to contain Roadrunner super-scorers Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Especially given that UTSA and UTEP entered the contest tied in the C-USA West standings.

Unfortunately, Wallace and Jackson could neither be stopped nor contained as they proved too much to overcome in a 86-79 win for UTSA.

Jackson scored a game-high 32 points, while Wallace nearly reached a triple double with 19 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Both already over the 2K scoring mark for their careers, Jackson and Wallace were in double figures by halftime as UTSA went to the break up 46-38.

But UTEP, as they have many times this season, closed the gap in the 2nd half behind strong defense. Bryson Williams gave the Miners a 53-51 lead with just over 14 minutes to play.

But UTSA responded with an 11-2 run to take a 66-55 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Williams and Souley Boum had 24 points apiece, but the Miners just couldn't prevent the ball from going in the basket as UTSA shot 51% from the field.

UTEP has allowed five of their last eight opponents to shoot 50% or better from the field.

The Miners have lost 5 of their last 6.

These two teams will do it again this Saturday from the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm on ESPNPlus.