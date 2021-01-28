Miners seek C-USA separation in pivotal series vs. UTSA

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - With the Conference USA schedule officially at its midway point, the UTEP Miners need to start making their move in the West Division standings in order to obtain a solid seed in the conference tournament.

This weekend presents the perfect opportunity to do so as the Miners take on in-state rival UTSA, as both both sit an even 3-5 in the C-USA West standings.

UTEP (7-7, 3-5 C-USA) has lost four of five, and have seen their record drop to .500 after a 6-3 start. In each of UTEP's previous four losses the Miners have scored below 70 points, including a dismal 33-point output on January 15th at North Texas.

But this weekend's opponent presents a tasty opportunity to put up numbers, as UTSA ranks 325 out of 357 in allowing 80 points per game.

WHat the roadrunners lack on defense they make up for in offense, as guards Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace both have accounted for over 2,000 career points.

UTEP and UTSA split last year's meetings, with UTEP erasing a 28-point second half deficit to win at home.

After a 5pm tipoff in San Antonio Thursday, UTEP will host the Roadrunners at the Haskins Center at 7pm on Saturday.