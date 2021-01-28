QB Watson requests trade as Texans hire new coach

Sports

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade, according to a person familiar with the move.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt.

The same source who told The AP about the trade request said Watson made the ask before David Culley was hired as head coach on Wednesday.

The Texans don’t want to part with the talented 25-year-old who led the NFL in yards passing this season.

Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time. Sports Illustrated reported weeks ago that Watson was upset the team didn’t initially request to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its coaching vacancy.