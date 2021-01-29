Kentucky men’s hoops vs. No. 5 Texas canceled due to virus outbreak

Sports

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Kentucky says its men’s basketball game against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and all team activities have been paused for 48 hours.

The school said Friday it took those steps because of a combination of positive Covid-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining. The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference Covid-19 requirements.

The Wildcats have had two previous games this season postponed but the home match-up with Texas is their first outright cancellation.