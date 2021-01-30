No. 2 Baylor whips Auburn to stay a perfect 16-0

Sports

WACO, Texas — It was just another Saturday for the streaking Baylor Bears basketball team.

Second-ranked Baylor is 16-0 after Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team in an 84-72 victory against Auburn.

Adam Flagler led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Jared Butler had 16.

Matthew Mayer delivered two 3s and a pair of highlight-reel dunks while scoring 10 of his 13 points during a 3 ½-minute span, helping Baylor go up 66-45.

It’s the second-best start for the Bears, topped only by their 17-0 record to open the 2011-12 season.