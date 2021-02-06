Miners can’t hold halftime lead, fall 75-60 at UAB

Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - UTEP won the first 20 minutes in their Saturday afternoon revenge game at UAB.

Unfortunately UAB won the next 20 minutes by a wide margin, and consequently the game by a final score of 75-60.

Keonte Kennedy's jumper at the first half buzzer gave UTEP a 34-32 lead at the break, but the Blazers shot incredibly efficiently in the second half to commandeer and build a lead.

Quan Jackson's three pointer 13:32 to go in the second half gave UAB the lead for good and ignited a 9-0 run that gave separation.

Bench scoring proved to be another pivotal difference in the game, as UAB's bench outscored UTEP's 29-15 one night after winning the same margin 24-5.

The Miners (8-10, 4-8 C-USA) shot 38% from the floor, dropping their record to 0-8 when they shoot below 40% as a team.

Kristian Sjolund was a bright spot Saturday, converting 5-5 from beyond the arc.

UTEP has lost seven of their last nine games. The Miners return home next weekend for a series with Florida International.