Houston Texans release star defensive end J.J. Watt

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans have parted ways with three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

ESPN reports Watt asked to be released.

The star defensive end was drafted by the Texans in 2011. He posted a video on social media explaining his decision.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

The move comes after the Texans, a playoff team in 2019, finished 4-12 this past season.