Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 8:28 am

Houston Texans release star defensive end J.J. Watt

MGN_1280x720_50807B00-CDYGX
Houston Texans

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans have parted ways with three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

ESPN reports Watt asked to be released.

The star defensive end was drafted by the Texans in 2011. He posted a video on social media explaining his decision.

The move comes after the Texans, a playoff team in 2019, finished 4-12 this past season.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content