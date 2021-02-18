High School Basketball Playoffs: Chapin punches ticket to area round following win over Horizon

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The Chapin Huskies are moving on to the area round of the Class 5A boys high school playoffs.

Thursday night in the bi-district round, Chapin defeated the Horizon Scorpions by a final score of 71-53.

It was also a night to remember for Chapin sophomore KJ Lewis.

Lewis reached the 1,000 point mark for his high school career.

The Huskies will next face Plainview in the area round of the high school playoffs Monday in Fort Stockton.

Three other games in Class 5A that will involve El Paso teams are scheduled for Friday.

Bowie at Ysleta

Canutillo at Andress

Austin at Bel Air

All three games tipoff at 6 p.m.