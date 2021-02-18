NMSU baseball season opener at UNLV cancelled due to positive Covid-19 tests

Sports

LAS CRUCES, Texas - The New Mexico State baseball team will have to wait a little longer to return to the field.

Thursday, NMSU announced the team's season opener at UNLV was cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases on NMSU's team.

The Aggies were originally scheduled to play the UNLV Rebels Friday-Sunday.

NMSU was made aware of the positive test results Thursday morning.

All Tier One individuals within the baseball program have been getting tested three times per week since January of 2021.

With the cancellation of their series at UNLV, the Aggies' first action of the 2021 campaign is set for Friday, Feb. 26 at Southland Conference adversary Abilene Christian.

First pitch in the four-game series has been set for 5:05 p.m. Friday afternoon.