EL PASO, Texas -- The bidistrict round of the boys high school playoffs continued on Friday.

Below are the final scores:

Class 5A:

Canutillo 40 Andress 43

Bowie 47 Ysleta 59

Austin 55 Bel Air 60

Class 4A:

Andrews 46 Riverside 62

Seminole 97 Fabens 44