Texas A&M men’s hoops has 7th postponement due to Covid

Sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference men’s upcoming basketball game at Kentucky on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the Aggies’ program.

It’s the seventh consecutive postponement for A&M, which hasn’t played since beating Kansas State 68-61 on Jan. 30 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The SEC has built in March 5-7 to make up games postponed because of Cobid-19 protocols, but no makeup date has been determined.

Kentucky’s Dec. 29 SEC game against South Carolina was also postponed.