High School Basketball Playoffs: Chapin & Americas advance
EL PASO, Texas - The boys and girls high school basketball playoffs continued on Monday.
Class 5A for the boys featured the Chapin Huskies taking on the Plainview Bulldogs in the area round.
Americas, Eastlake, Franklin, and Eastwood began their postseason play in the bi-district round.
Below are the final scores from Monday:
Class 6A Boys Bi-district Round
San Angelo Central 35 Americas 47
Franklin 36 Frenship 73
Abilene 55 Eastwood 22
Eastlake 58 Odessa Permian 71
Class 5A Boys Area Round
Plainview 67 Chapin 79
Class 6A Girls Area Round
Southlake Carroll 58 Americas 27
