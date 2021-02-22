High School Basketball Playoffs: Chapin & Americas advance

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The boys and girls high school basketball playoffs continued on Monday.

Class 5A for the boys featured the Chapin Huskies taking on the Plainview Bulldogs in the area round.

Americas, Eastlake, Franklin, and Eastwood began their postseason play in the bi-district round.

Below are the final scores from Monday:

Class 6A Boys Bi-district Round

San Angelo Central 35 Americas 47

Franklin 36 Frenship 73

Abilene 55 Eastwood 22

Eastlake 58 Odessa Permian 71

Class 5A Boys Area Round

Plainview 67 Chapin 79

Class 6A Girls Area Round

Southlake Carroll 58 Americas 27