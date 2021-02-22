No. 14 Texas looks to knock off No. 17 Kansas

Sports

No. 17 Kansas (17-7, 11-5) vs. No. 14 Texas (13-6, 7-5)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas looks to give No. 14 Texas its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Texas’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 West Virginia Mountaineers 72-70 on Jan. 9. Kansas has won its last five games against conference opponents.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Longhorns points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Wilson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Kansas is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 17-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

WINNING WHEN: The Longhorns are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 5-6 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Jayhawks are 16-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or worse, and 1-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has made 8.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

