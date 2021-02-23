High School Basketball Playoffs: Ysleta punches ticket to regional quarterfinal

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The Ysleta Indians are moving on.

Tuesday in Seminole, TX, Ysleta defeated the Randall Raiders in the Class 5A area round by a final score of 59-56.

Randall was ranked 25th in the state in Class 5A entering the game.

Ysleta's victory sets up a matchup between two El Paso schools in the regional quarterfinal.

Ysleta will face Chapin in the next round after the Huskies defeated Plainview in their area round game on Monday.

Other scores from Tuesday are as follows:

CLASS 5A BOYS AREA ROUND

Randall 56 Ysleta 59

CLASS 4A BOYS AREA ROUND

Hereford 62 Riverside 43

CLASS 6A GIRLS AREA ROUND

Franklin 19 Keller 65