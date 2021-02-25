WAC announces relocation of conference volleyball tournament

Sports

(NMSU Athletics)

DENVER, Colorado - The Western Athletic Conference has moved the location of the Spring 2021 WAC Volleyball Tournament from Las Cruces to Orem, Utah, the league announced on Wednesday.

The WAC Tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Las Cruces, N.M., at the Pan American Center. but current COVID-19 restrictions exclude the Aggies from hosting any indoor athletic contests in Doña Ana County.

NMUS is the two-time defending WAC Tournament Champion after sweeping both matches at last year’s WAC Tournament in Orem.

Currently, the Aggies are 8-0 and have won 28-straight WAC matches, 12-straight sets and 24-of-27 sets played on the season.

The Aggies are back in action with a pair of WAC matches against Seattle U at Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, March 1, at 3 p.m. (MT) and Tuesday, March 2, at 12 p.m.

Both matches can be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network.