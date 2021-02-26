High School Basketball Playoffs: Andress falls to Amarillo in regional quarterfinals, 64-34

Sports

ANDREWS, Texas - The season unfortunately came to an end for the Andress Eagles Friday in Andrews, TX.

In the Class 5A regional quarterfinals, the Amarillo Sandies defeated the Eagles by a final score of 64-34.

Andress started the game off strong, hitting a 3-point buzzer beater to end the first quarter with a 14-13 lead.

The game would go into the half with the Eagles trailing by just two points, 31-29.

However, in the third quarter, the Amarillo Sandies would bring down the hammer.

Amarillo would outscore Andress 20-3 in the third quarter, and hold the Eagles to just five points in the entire second half.

Even though Andress' season came to an end, it was a heck of a season for the Eagles.

They end the season with an overall record of 17-5, and two wins in the playoffs.

They were also the only team to hand Northeast rival, Chapin their only loss of the regular season.