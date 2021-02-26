NMSU routes Tarleton State, 78-51

Sports

STEPHENVILLE, Texas - The NMSU Aggies are finally riding some momentum this season.

Friday night in Stephenville, TX, the Aggies notched another win in WAC play over the Tarleton State Texans, 78-51.

It was the first ever meeting between the two schools on the hardwood.

The game was only close in the first few minutes before the Aggies took a 41-23 lead at halftime.

NMSU cashed in on a season-high 13 three-pointers while matching its season-high in assists (19) in order to string together back-to-back WAC triumphs for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

The win improves NMSU's WAC record to 4-5, 7-6 overall.

NMSU will face Tarleton State again Saturday at 6 p.m. in Stephenville.

The Aggies will try to get their first sweep in WAC play this season.

Following Saturday's game, NMSU will then prepare for a Tuesday morning showdown against WAC rival UT-Rio Grande Valley.

The two games against the Vaqueros were originally scheduled for January 22 & 23, but positive Covid-19 cases within NMSU's team at the time forced the two games to be postponed.

The game is now rescheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

The teams will only play one game.

Fans will not be allowed to attend the game, but the game will be shown on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW.