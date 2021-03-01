YISD planning to allow limited fans at Spring sporting events

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The Ysleta Independent School District is moving forward with plans to allow a limited number of fans at Spring sporting events.

Those who will be allowed to attend will mostly be family members of the student athletes participating.

The information provided below is from a YISD news release:

(Ysleta Independent School District)

In general, all parents of participating student-athletes attending an athletic event will be required to:

1) Undergo a health screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering

the venue

2) Wear face coverings/masks

3) Maintain social distancing from others while in attendance.

Listed below are details for specific sports:



Boys and Girls Soccer – High Schools:



• Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents (except during tournament play with multiple teams on one site).



• Student groups (cheerleaders, band, etc.) of the hosting school may perform at half-time.



• Each student from a participating student group is allowed two parents.



Baseball – Middle Schools and High Schools:



• Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents if seating capacity allows it (except during tournament play with multiple teams on one site).

Softball – Middle Schools and High Schools:

• Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents if seating capacity allows it (except during tournament play with multiple teams on one site).



Boys and Girls Track and Field – High Schools:

• Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents (except during large meets with multiple teams on one site).



Boys and Girls Tennis – High Schools:



• Each student-athlete (both home and visitor) is allowed two parents.