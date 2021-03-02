High School Basketball Playoffs: Chapin & Americas fall in regional semifinals

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The longer you stay in the hunt for a state title, the tougher the obstacles ahead in the journey.

Chapin and Americas found that out the hard way after both teams were eliminated in the regional semifinals of the high school basketball playoffs.

In Class 5A, the Chapin Huskies saw their season come to an end at the hands of Mansfield Summit.

The final score was 64-56.

Despite the Huskies taking a 15-2 lead in the first quarter, Summit would battle back and eventually take the lead in the third quarter.

Summit would take advantage with Chapin's star player, KJ Lewis, on the bench due to foul trouble.

The loss to Summit was only Chapin's second loss of the season.

In Class 6A, the Americas Trailblazers fell to the Dallas Jesuit Rangers by a final score of 61-40.

Americas kept the game close in the early minutes, but the Rangers defense would shut the Trailblazers offense down the rest of the game.

Americas had no answer defensively from the Rangers' sharp shooting in the second half.

It was still a season to remember for the Trailblazers.

This was the furthest Americas has ever made it in the state playoffs in its school history.

All teams from El Paso have now been eliminated from the state basketball playoffs.