El Paso Locomotive FC announces home opener date for 2021 season

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Locomotive FC will soon be returning to the station.

Tuesday, the team announced Saturday, May 8 as the team's home opener at Southwest University Park.

The Locomotive FC will square off against New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m.

After a successful second year with USL Championship that saw Locomotive FC make a second straight Western Conference final, the Sun City team is ready to kick off a third campaign towards bringing a championship trophy to El Paso.

The home campaign kicks off with the renewal of the intense regional rivalry against New Mexico United, with whom Locomotive holds a 1-2-3 regular-season record after six matches.

Through the 2020 season, El Paso hosted New Mexico four times at Southwest University Park in the regular season.

Throughout the four encounters, Locomotive drew a record of 1-2-1, earning its first win behind a 3-2 victory in September.

After topping United on the Group C table by five points, the 2020 series culminated in a Western Conference semifinal showdown that saw United forced to bow out of the playoffs following a penalty shootout.

Since the deciding semifinal, the two sides have met in a preseason friendly that saw Locomotive claim yet another victory over United.

