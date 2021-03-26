Friday Scoreboard: High school soccer playoffs
EL PASO, Texas - The high school soccer playoffs continued Friday with the bidistrict round of the playoffs.
These are the final scores from Friday night action.
CLASS 6A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Coronado 5 Frenship 3 Final
Pebble Hills 1 (5) Midland 1 (4) Final Penalty Kicks
CLASS 6A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Franklin 2 Midland Lee 0 Final
Frenship 1 (1) Eastlake 1 (4) Final Penalty Kicks
Odessa Permian 3 Americas 0 Final
CLASS 5A BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Burges 1 Bel Air 6 Final
CLASS 5A GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
El Paso 2 Del Valle 0 Final
El Dorado 0 Jefferson 1 Final
Comments