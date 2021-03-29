High School Soccer Playoffs; Bel Air falls to Amarillo Palo Duro in area round

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Monday was not a good day for El Paso schools looking to keep their state title hopes alive.

In Class 5A, the Bel Air High School boys team lost to Amarillo Palo Duro, 2-1 in the area round of the high school soccer playoffs.

The Highlanders were hoping to reach to the title game to defend their state title from the 2019 season (no champion crowned in 2020 due to Covid-19).

The defending state champs unfortunately will not get that opportunity.

It was still a successful season for Bel Air who won the district championship and won a bi-district round game.

On the girls side in Class 5A, the season came to an end for both Jefferson and Canutillo.

Jefferson lost to Lubbock Monterey, 2-0, while Canutillo fell to Lubbock Coronado by a final score of 4-1.