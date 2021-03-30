NCAA Final 4 is set: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston & UCLA

Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Gonzaga’s countdown to perfection has ticked to two.

The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

And, after all those upsets, the March Madness apex in the Hoosier State will be a high-seeded affair.

Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed. So is Baylor. Houston, a 2.

The final spot, decided late Tuesday, goes to UCLA. The Bruins are an 11, but they’re also the all-time leaders in national championships.