NMSU football announces 12 game fall schedule for upcoming 2021 season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After not having a fall football season in 2020 due to Covid-19, the NMSU Aggies are back.

Wednesday, NMSU announced the 2021 schedule for the fall football season.

The Aggies will play a total of 12 games, 5 at home, 7 on the road.

NMSU's 2021 campaign begins Saturday, Aug. 28, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium when I-10 rival UTEP comes to town.

The Battle of I-10 will be followed by back-to-back road games at San Diego State (Saturday, Sept. 4) and at I-25 rival New Mexico (Saturday, Sept. 11).

The longest stretch of home games begins with a showdown against FCS opponent South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Aggies will play two consecutive games in Las Cruces.

Following the game against South Carolina state, the Aggies conclude the two game home stretch with a game on Saturday, Sept. 25, when NMSU welcomes Hawaii to Aggie Memorial Stadium.

It will be the first time since 2010 that the Rainbow Warriors return to play NMSU in football in Las Cruces.

Following the game against Hawaii, the Aggies are on the road for the next month.

Away showdowns at defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State (Saturday, Oct. 2), Nevada (Saturday, Oct. 9) and Hawaii (Saturday, Oct. 23) represent the Aggies' entire schedule for the month of October.

Two of NM State's four games in the month of November are set to take place inside Aggie Memorial Stadium and that stretch begins on Saturday, Nov. 6, when NM State hosts Utah State.

From there, the Aggies head to SEC country for a pair of games beginning with a showdown at defending College Football Playoff national champion Alabama (Saturday, Nov. 13) and wrapping up with a matchup at Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 20).

The Aggies' final game of the 2021 regular season comes at home when they host fellow independent UMass on Saturday, Nov. 27.

NMSU says season and single game ticket information will announced in the coming weeks.