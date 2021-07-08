Former Las Cruces basketball player shines on the international stage

Sports

RIGA, Latvia - A former Las Cruces High School basketball star is showing the world what he can do as he competes in a international competition.

Gonzalo Corbalan is representing his home country of Argentina in the U-19 FIBA World Cup.

Wednesday, Corbalan put on a show as Argentina faced Turkey in the round of 16.

With three seconds left in the game and Argentina trailing by one point, Corbalan hit a bank shot at the buzzer to give Argentina the 76-74 victory.

Corbalan ended the game with a game high 25 points.

Argentina advances to the quarterfinals where they'll face Serbia on Friday.

Corbalan graduated from Las Cruces High School in 2020, and was a big contributor in leading the Bulldawgs to a state title that same year.

Corbalan currently plays college basketball at Lubbock Christian University.