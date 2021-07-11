Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:35 AM

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal with 20th Grand Slam title, beating Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon final

<i>Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images</i><br/>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates during his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1 in London
Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates during his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1 in London

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. The top-ranked Djokovic won his third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history. Djokovic becomes the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season. He will aim for a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content