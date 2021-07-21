El Paso’s Ivan Melendez returning to Texas baseball program

Sports

AUSTIN, Texas - Despite being selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, Ivan Melendez has decided to stay in Austin.

Wednesday, Melendez announced via Twitter that he will be returning to the Texas baseball program.

Melendez, a graduate of Coronado High School, is coming off a stellar first season with the Longhorns.

Melendez plays third base, but he was primarily used as a designated hitter.

He shined at the plate with a .319 batting average, 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Melendez was instrumental in helping lead the Longhorns to the semifinals of the College World Series.

Last week, Melendez was selected in the 16th round of the MLB draft by the Miami Marlins.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Melendez thanked the Marlins for selecting him, but that he would be returning to the Longhorns.