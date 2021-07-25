El Paso native Ricardo Pepi of Dallas FC is youngest hat-trick scorer in MLS history

Sports

FRISCO, Texas — Led by El Paso native Ricardo Pepi’s three-goal performance, Dallas FC secured a 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old Pepi became the youngest player in Major League Soccer history to net a hat-trick with the performance.

Pepi notched the first goal for Dallas (3-7-5) in the 27th minute, assisted by Andres Ricaurte. Pepi put Dallas ahead 2-0 in the 44th minute.

Pepi gave Dallas a 3-0 advantage in the 50th minute, assisted by Szabolcs Schon. Jader Obrian sealed the victory for Dallas in the 88th minute, assisted by Justin Che.

The Galaxy (8-6-1) outshot Dallas 12-7, with four shots on goal to five for Dallas.

Jimmy Maurer saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved one of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy.