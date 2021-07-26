U.S. swimmer Lydia Jacoby wins gold in women’s 100M breaststroke, 1st Alaskan swim champ

Sports

TOKYO, Japan — Alaska has an Olympic swimming champion.

Seventeen-year-old high schooler Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King.

Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.