El Pasoan Ricardo Pepi signs new contract with FC Dallas

DALLAS, Texas - El Pasoan Ricardo Pepi has become one of the rising stars in Major League Soccer this season.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that his club, FC Dallas, would want to keep him around a few more years.

At just 18-years-old, Pepi has proving his worth to the club.

Tuesday, Pepi signed a new 5 year contract with FC Dallas that will keep him with the team through 2026.

Details of the deal were not released because of team rules.

Pepi joined the FC Dallas Academy at 12-years-old and worked his way up the ranks from joining the club's USL team to eventually the club's MLS team, FC Dallas.

His contract signing on Tuesday comes after he recorded his first hat trick in the MLS.

Pepi scored three goals in the victory against LA Galaxy on Saturday as he became the youngest player in MLS history to record a hat trick.

For Pepi, his rise in the soccer ranks is a dream come true.

“I'm very happy to give my everything to FC Dallas,” Pepi said. “I want to thank the club for having that trust in me. It’s a big step in my career, personally and for my family.”

Pepi also became the first player to sign as a true FC Dallas development pathway player.

Pepi has scored 11 goals and recorded two assists across all competitions for FC Dallas this season.