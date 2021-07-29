Detroit Pistons select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York. The 6-foot-8 point guard was an Associated Press first-team All-American as a freshman with the Cowboys. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Oklahoma State. G League preps-to-pros teenager Jalen Green went to Houston with the No. 2 pick, followed by Southern California freshman big man Evan Mobley. The first surprise was Florida State freshman forward Scottie Barnes jumping to No. 4 with Toronto.