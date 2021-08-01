Italy’s Marcell Jacobs – born in El Paso – is fastest man in world, wins sprint gold
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter race at the Tokyo Olympics.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 1, 2021
TOKYO, Japan — At the Tokyo Olympics, Italian Marcell Jacobs is The World’s Fastest Man as he claimed a shock victory.
Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time.
The New York Times reports that Jacobs, 26, was born in El Paso, the son of an American father and an Italian mother. He moved to Italy with his mother as a young boy when the U.S. military transferred his dad to South Korea.
Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold in the high jump.
The Jacobs victory left everyone outside Italy – and maybe some in the country, as well – letting out a collective “Who?”
“I really don’t know anything about him,” Kerley said of the new gold medalist. “He did a fantastic job.”
The El Paso-born Italian, who has a deeper history in long jumping than outdoor sprints, won the race that has long defined Olympic royalty.
Jacobs was a long-jump specialist for years, and his biggest major running success previously came in an indoor 60-meter title at European champions earlier this year.
His personal best was an Italian record, 9.95 seconds, set in May. It was the first time he’d broken 10 seconds.
Now, he’s on the list with Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis and Bolt as an Olympic 100-meter champion.
