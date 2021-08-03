Las Cruces business owner throws out first pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers game

Sports

LOS ANGELES, California - Royal Jones has done pretty much anything and everything during his life, except throw out a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

Tuesday, Jones added that to his resume as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The Dodgers were hosting their bitter World Series rivals from the American League, the Houston Astros.

It was a packed crowd for the pregame festivities since fans couldn't wait to boo the Astros out of the ballpark during their introduction.

No pressure for Jones, right?

Jones is from Las Cruces and is the owner and CEO of Mesilla Valley Transportation, a trucking company.

He owns other various businesses, including a tire dealership called Border Tire.

Border Tire has several locations in Southern California, and that's how Jones got the invite to throw out the first pitch.

Border Tire sells Hankook Tires, which is an official sponsor of Major League Baseball.

Jones admits he's not that big of a baseball fan, but he was well aware of the importance of throwing out a good first pitch.

Jones says he and his wife were working together on his delivery.

"I've been practicing from 60 feet, and then I found out that I wasn't going to be throwing from the mound," Jones said. "That's good because when you practice from the flat and then go from the mound, I see people throw it right at the ground. Hopefully I do good. I do feel pressure, I just don't want to look stupid, I don't like to look bad at things, hopefully I throw it someone in the strike zone. Strike zone might get a little bigger but we'll try to get it in there."

Jones took the opportunity and simply ran with it.

We have it on good authority that his pitch was just fine.