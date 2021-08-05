Badgers aim to regain consistency that was missing last year

Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says consitency will be the key to quarterback Graham Mertz’s development. Consistency has pretty much defined Wisconsin’s program for most of the last two decades. That trait was missing last year as the Badgers went 4-3 in a rollercoaster season. The Badgers want to get that reliability back this year. It starts with Mertz, who had a rollercoaster season.