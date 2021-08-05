NMSU women’s golf announces complete 2021-22 schedule

Sports

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The defending WAC Champion NM State women's golf program announced its complete 2021-22 schedule Wednesday.

"We tried to set up as strong of a schedule this season as we could to prepare for the postseason," head coach Danny Bowen said. "We're just excited to get started in September with the Dick McGuire, which will have one of the strongest fields of the season."

The Aggies open the fall portion of their schedule on Sept. 13-14 when they make the short trip to Albuquerque for the aforementioned Dick McGuire Invitational hosted by UNM.

After a week off, NM State continues its four-match fall slate at the Golfweek Conference Challenge at Red Sky Golf Club in Vail, Colo. from Sept. 27-29.

The month of October kicks off in style for the Aggies, as over 15 programs will descend upon Las Cruces for the 2021 Aggie Invitational from Oct. 4-6, before NM State closes its fall slate with the Dale McNamara Invitational hosted by Tulsa on Oct. 11-12.

"It's always fun for us to host our own event," Bowen said. "We like bringing in teams from all over the country, and they seem to have a great time when they come to Las Cruces. Whenever you host an event the goal is to win it, so hopefully our girls will be ready."

Following a short break, the Aggies travel to Los Angeles for "The Gold Rush" hosted by Long Beach State (Feb. 28 – Mar. 1), and then will hit the road to Dallas for SMU's Trinity Forest Invitational on Mar. 7-8.

After a well-deserved week off, the Aggies will travel to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for the El Tigre Invitational (hosted by Iowa) on Mar. 19-21, before closing the final weekend of the regular season in Phoenix for Wyoming's Cowgirl Classic.

The next challenge on the Aggies schedule is the biggest, as the WAC Championships arrive on April 18-20.

This year's WAC Championships will be contested at Riverhill Golf Club in Kerrville, Texas.

NCAA Regionals arrive May 9-11, with the 2022 NCAA Nationals being contested May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Phoenix.

"We're going to have a smaller roster this year, so everyone on the roster is going to get the chance to compete, which is really good," Bowen added. "I think that the returning players from last season's championship team will really help us in the end, and we're looking to the veteran leaders to help us this season. We're also looking forward to the girls stepping into new roles to replace the three seniors we lost last season. Everyone will be ready to make those adjustments and have an impact on the team."