Sinner, 19, beats Korda, 21, in 2 tiebreakers at Washington

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jannik Sinner has eliminated Sebastian Korda in straight sets at the Citi Open hard-court tournament. Sinner’s 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) victory on Thursday came in a matchup between two youngsters considered possible future stars of men’s tennis who also happen to be doubles partners this week. Sinner is a 19-year-old from Italy who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open last year and the fourth round there this year before losing to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal each time. Korda is a 21-year-old from the U.S. who is only the third man in the last 50 years to reach the fourth round in his debuts at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Associated Press

