Titans add Matt Barkley to compete for backup QB position

Sports

By JOHN GLENNON

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans took a step toward beefing up the backup quarterback spot behind Ryan Tannehill, signing free agent Matt Barkley and releasing DeShone Kizer from the practice squad. They also signed tackle Brent Qvale, guard Ross Reynolds and tight end Donnie Ernsberger and placed cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Spencer Pulley on injured reserve. Barkley, 31, will compete with Logan Woodside for the No. 2 spot after spending his last three seasons in Buffalo. The Titans haven’t needed their backup QB much with Tannehill starting the past 30 games including four in the playoffs.