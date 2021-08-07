Hassan gets 3 distance medals in amazing Olympic odyssey

Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Sifan Hassan ran 65 laps of Tokyo’s sweltering track over the course of eight days to win three medals in an amazing Olympic odyssey. Her gold on Saturday in the 10,000 meters followed a gold in the 5,000 and a bronze in the 1,500 meters. No one has won medals in all three of those events at the same Games. After beating world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey in the 10,000 final, her sixth race of the Olympics, Hassan said “I’m so happy. I’m relieved. I’m finished. I can sleep.”