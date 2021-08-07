Italian tennis player leaves COVID bubble, out of tournament

Sports

TORONTO (AP) — An Italian tennis pro has been dropped from the qualifying rounds at a tournament in Toronto because he left the “controlled environment” set up to avoid COVID-19 transmission. Tennis Canada and the ATP men’s tour announced Saturday that 60th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti will not be allowed to compete at the National Bank Open. Musetti is a 19-year-old who reached the fourth round at the French Open in June in his Grand Slam debut. He even took a two-set lead against No. 1 Novak Djokovic at that stage before eventually stopping because of lower back pain and cramps. Musetti was replaced in the Toronto qualifying bracket by Max Purcell.