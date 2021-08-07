Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Sports

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Ty Gibbs passed road race ace AJ Allmendinger after a restart with four laps to go and won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International. It was the third win in 10 series races this season for the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Austin Cindric was third, pole-sitter Justin Allgaier fourth, and Harrison Burton fifth. Gibbs is a part-time driver in the season. Allmendinger passed Gibbs going out of the first turn, swinging wide in the runoff area and headed up through the esses. Gibbs closed back in and passed Allmendinger back with two laps to go and pulled away ever-so-slightly