El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Victor Firth

EL PASO, Texas - Victor Firth didn't play football in college or high school, but there was just something about the game that he loved so much.

Firth started officiating football games in 1988, first at the high school level, and then at the college level.

This season will mark Firth's 20th season as a Division 1 college football official.

Firth graduated from Eastwood High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He then earned his law degree from the University of Texas, and he currently runs a law practice located in central El Paso.

And while Firth works a full-time job, he does have time to travel and officiate college football games.

He got his break into Division 1 (now FBS) collegiate football as one of the first group of officials hired into the Sun Belt Conference when it sponsored football in 2001.

Firth later officiated for the Western Athletic Conference, but after the WAC disbanded he then moved on to the American Athletic Conference, where he continues to work in classic stadiums around the country.

Firth says he just loves being in the atmosphere of college football.

"It sinks in, and then you do your job," Firth said. "You just focus and focus on the game each play at a time, but it is really great to absorb the atmosphere of college football. I really enjoy that, I'm lucky to be doing it. You get to meet so many nice people and so many people in the officiating ranks just are great people to know both on and off the field. That kept me involved in the game, and I just absolutely love it."

Victor Firth will inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 as part of the officials category.

The induction ceremony will take place August 25.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the event at kvia.com.