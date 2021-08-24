NMSU coach Doug Martin ready for season football opener vs. UTEP

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State head football coach Doug Martin and some of his players talked at a news conference Tuesday about their upcoming season opener against UTEP.

Set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Aggies and Miners will meet for the 95th installment of their storied rivalry.

KVIA ABC-7 will carry the game. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a special 30-minute "Battle of I-10 Pregame Show."

NM State has won the last three matchups over its El Paso rival, dating back to the 2018 season.