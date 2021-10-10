Jones breaks away for 57-yard run in Packers win over Bengals

Sports

Mason Crosby finally connected from 49 yards in overtime, giving the Green Bay Packers a 25-22 victory over Cincinnati after both kickers wasted multiple chances to win it.

Crosby missed from 36 yards with 2:12 left in regulation, then Evan McPherson missed from 57 with 21 seconds left. Crosby missed from 51 on the final play of regulation.

Crosby missed again from 40 in overtime, but McPherson missed from 49, giving Green Bay the ball back.

El Paso native Aaron Jones broke off for a 57-yard run in the fourth quarter. He had over 115 rushing yards in the victory.