Franklin wins District 1-6A title with win over Coronado

EL PASO, Texas - It was a battle for westside bragging rights Tuesday night at Coronado High School.

There was also a championship on the line.

The Franklin Cougars paid a visit to rival Coronado in a District 1-6A showdown.

The Cougars entered the matchup 11-0 in district play, while the Coronado Thunderbirds were 10-1 in district, that one loss coming at the hands of Franklin earlier this season.

A win for the Franklin Cougars would clinch the District 1-6A title.

Before a packed Coronado gymnasium, Franklin would come away with the victory after a match that would be decided in five sets, 25-21, 25-27, 31-29, 17-25, 15-8

Franklin wins the District 1-6A title and remains undefeated in district play at 12-0.

Coronado falls to 10-2 in district play.