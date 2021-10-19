Franklin wins District 1-6A title with win over Coronado
EL PASO, Texas - It was a battle for westside bragging rights Tuesday night at Coronado High School.
There was also a championship on the line.
The Franklin Cougars paid a visit to rival Coronado in a District 1-6A showdown.
The Cougars entered the matchup 11-0 in district play, while the Coronado Thunderbirds were 10-1 in district, that one loss coming at the hands of Franklin earlier this season.
A win for the Franklin Cougars would clinch the District 1-6A title.
Before a packed Coronado gymnasium, Franklin would come away with the victory after a match that would be decided in five sets, 25-21, 25-27, 31-29, 17-25, 15-8
Franklin wins the District 1-6A title and remains undefeated in district play at 12-0.
Coronado falls to 10-2 in district play.
Comments