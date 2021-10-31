Astros make comeback, defeat Braves 9-5 in Game 5 of World Series

ATLANTA, Georgia -- With their backs against the wall, the Astros bats showed up Sunday night with a 9 to 5 win over the Braves.

The Braves were 42-38 in home games in 2021. Atlanta has hit 18 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .521.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has hit 15 home runs this postseason, Jose Altuve has accounted for five of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .517.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Matzek earned his third victory this postseason and Jorge Soler went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Cristian Javier took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .488. Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and 92 RBIs.

The series comes back to Houston with Game 6 set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Minute Maid Park.